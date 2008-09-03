Valeo to move German production to France and Poland

Valeo is to consolidate its rear lighting manufacturing capacity in Europe. This would imply the transfer of production from its Neuses, Germany site to other Valeo sites in France and Poland. This project would impact approximately 200 jobs in Neuses.

This reorganization would improve the competitiveness of the rear lighting product line in Europe which is facing increasing competition. The relocation is scheduled to start following the consultation of employee works councils. Valeo Lighting Systems will put in place all appropriate measures to identify solutions for affected employees. In addition to internal redeployment opportunities, individual support measures for finding alternative employment will be implemented.



The Valeo Wiper Systems manufacturing site in Neuses is not impacted by the project. Valeo Lighting Systems is dedicated to the production of front and rear lighting modules for cars. Valeo Lighting Systems has 17 plants, 4 R&D Centers, and employs 8 871 people in 12 countries worldwide.



