Autoliv Electronics to transfer production

Global Automotive maker Autoliv Electronics is termination some of its production in Sweden and plans to reduce its work force by 30 employees.

Autoliv will stop producing electronic devices for airbags. The company is currently producing these devices in Motala, Sweden. Autoliv will also transferring production of sensors for satellites to another plant within the group. In total the plant will reduce the work force by 30 employees. They will leave the company during 2008 and 2009.