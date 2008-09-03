Qimonda to be sold in a few weeks?

The rumours about a possible sale of Qimonda do not seem to slow down. According to the latest press reports, the sale is imminent and could be sealed in just a few weeks.

The chip manufacturer Infineon had repeatedly stressed that it keeps all options open for a sale of the subsidiary. The Financial Times Deutschland reports now that the sale of Qimonda is imminent. The newspaper cited unspecified sources close to the company.



The report continues that Infineon is currently in talks with three buyers. As already mentioned in earlier rumours, Micron and Elpida are both in the game. Although Elpida is already a cooperation partner of Qimonda (evertiq reported), the US-American company Micron Technology seems to be the likeliest candidate.