Farnell adds instrumentation and medical to portfolio

Farnell has enhanced its range of products and online technical resources relating to instrumentation and medical applications. The addition of 1,000 new products and added focus recognises the rapidly growing importance of this market sector and the need to support design engineers in developing solutions.

The new product introductions include FPGAs, DSPs, high performance analogue and displays from suppliers such as Texas Instruments, Maxim and Freescale.



Instrumentation and medical provides the focus for the latest issue of Farnell’s Technology First Journal that contains a range of informative and interesting articles on the subject. This is supported by access to the new products via the Technology First online guide: ‘Instrumentation & Medical Electronics’. The guide contains comprehensive information to support design work including technical datasheets, manufacturer’s guidance notes, technical articles and web casts.



The rapid growth in the instrumentation and medical electronics market is being driven by a demographic shift that is seeing a massive rise in the average age of the global population. This is stimulating demand for advanced medical electronics equipment that simplifies, speeds, and reduces the cost of healthcare.