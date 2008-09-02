Housing project on former Viasystems site

The site of the former production facility of Via Systems in Laygate, South Shields will be used for a new housing project, local newspapers report.

The site was originally a Plessey site for many years until it was sold to ISL in 1986, which in turn was purchased later by Via Systems. The plant has been demolished now. The South Tyneside Council and regional development group One NorthEast have started a £500m housing project on the site.



The regeneration project is to create 3,000 jobs, by improving residential, business, leisure and cultural facilities. The areas that are most likely to benefit from the improvement project are Rekendyke, Harton Staithes, Middle Docks and Commercial Road, the report goes on.