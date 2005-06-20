Merix extends agreement with Mania

Mania Technologie AG of Germany, and US-based PCB-producer Merix Corporation, has agreed to a long-term continuation of the electrical test outsourcing agreement.

Within the multi-million US-dollar contract, Mania retains responsibility for the complete electrical test process at the Merix Forest Grove, OR, USA, facility. Horst Mueller, Mania's CEO, said "This is a natural continuation for us. We have a long standing partnership with Merix and continue to invest heavily in their electrical test department "



He added "it is always fantastic when a company of Merix stature, and with such an excellent reputation, chooses to extend partnership agreements with us. We work hard to ensure that all of our product and service offerings are in line with market expectations and I feel this contract continuation underlines this.We look forward to working with the Merix organization in the future"