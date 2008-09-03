Eurocircuits moves into new premises

The Belgian PCB manufacturer Eurocircuits will move into new premises in Mechelen on October 20, 2008.

The old building - a rented production hall - was becoming too small and uncomfortable for the needs of the company. Therefore, the PCB manufacturer has now purchase a building. The move into the new premises is scheduled for the end of October.



The company accomodates the management and sales department of the company in the Belgian town Mechelen. The production of printed circuit boards will continue to be - as it has for many years - in the plant in Hungary. In Mechelen, about 12 employees will be dealing with logistics and sales. In addition, the company has also set up a successful online distribution system for Europe.



In addition, the company now offers Solder Paste Stencils in their portfolio. The new service is aimed at design engineers and production departments who hand-assemble prototypes and small series PCBs. Applying solder-paste by hand for surface-mounted components is a slow and tedious process, but stencils are expensive and have to be ordered from a third-party maker, losing time, inflating costs, and increasing the risk of errors. Eurocircuits’ customers can get immediate online prices for board and stencil together, with no need to wait for replies from two sales offices.