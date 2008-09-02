HANZA certified for cable production

HANZA's production facility in Estonia is now certified for cable production under UL / CSA for products sold in North America.

In recent years, HANZA Tarkon has invested and built an new machinery park for its cable production - under the concept of "Complete Manufacturing Services" in which the customer's supply chain is the shortest possible. Now, the entire facility has been certified under the ISO / TS 16 949, which allows HANZA to have all their manufacturing operations certified under the standard for the automotive industry.



"We have worked strategically to build HANZA to an EMS-provider that meets market requirements on short lead times and with high flexibility. When we control the capacity on mechanics, electronics, cables and end assembly, we have a flexibility to keep up with customers' changing needs and work as good as any OEM company to shorten their supply chains and reduce the number of suppliers, "says Morgan Andersson, Marketing Manager at HANZA.