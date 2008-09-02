Foxconn buys 120 machinery lines from Sony

EMS giant Foxconn has purchased purchase of a total of 120 sets of machinery and equipment from Sony.

The order is worth US$17.63 million and is set to ramp up the production at the EMS provider. Foxconn did not give out what kind of products it will produce with this new equipment. With this purchase Foxconn may secure LCD TV and computer orders from Sony.