Schweizer's low-cost strategy goes as planned

The German PCB manufacturer Schweizer Electronics states in their fiscal report for H1/08 that its plans for a low-cost location continue accordingly.

"The plans and activities for a low-cost location are going ahead. The company is also on schedule with its measures to expand the sercive range", states the report. The CEO Dr. Mark Schweizer reiterated that the PCB manufacturer will continue with its initiated strategic plan within the current fiscal year and will further expand its market share in Europe.