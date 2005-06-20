European PCB-makers to increase investments

It appears that European PCB-makers are investing in advanced equipment to meet the competition from Asia. For example Italy-based PCB-equipment specialist Piergiacomi has announced sale of various machines to European board makers, PCB007 report.

According to PCB007, Piergiacomi Sud s.r.l. has announced the sale of three inner layer registration and welding machines, two semi-automatic inner layer distributor machines, three post-etch drilling machines, and one SDM 10 semi-automatic reference hole drilling machines to PCB makers in Italy and Spain.

