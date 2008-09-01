More work at Flextronics in Sweden

As previously reported Flextronics will close down its plant in Östersund, Sweden. This means that the plant in Karlskrona will get more work.

Around 30 temporarily workers will continue to work at the plant until the New Year, local paper "Sydöstran" reported. However plant manager Andreas Bergström said that the workers are still temporarily. The Karlskrona factory is running well at the moment and the company has been having good order income in recent time.