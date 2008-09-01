Electronics Production | September 01, 2008
e2v technologies to acquire QP Semiconductor
e2v technologies reports that its subsidiary, e2v Holdings has conditionally agreed to buy QP Semiconductor for an initial cash consideration of US$65m.
In addition, deferred consideration of up to US$15m may be payable to QP shareholders, subject to future operating profit performance targets being achieved by QP. e2v may satisfy up to US$5m of the deferred consideration through the issue of new ordinary shares to the QP shareholders. All other deferred consideration is to be issued in cash. The overall cash consideration will be funded through existing bank facilities.
QP is a US-based designer and supplier of specialty semiconductor components used in military and aerospace applications. Its extensive product range addresses a niche sector within this market, designed to deliver high performance in extreme conditions.
Highlights:
- QP will strengthen the Group's market position in high reliability specialist semiconductors as well as expand e2v's business from this niche sector by c. 40%
- QP achieved compound annual sales growth of 27% from 2005 - 2007, with 2007 operating margins of 35%
- The enlarged Group will benefit from the ability to better service complementary global markets
- Establishes a US manufacturing base servicing the aerospace and defence sector
- Interest cover and net debt/EBITDA on acquisition anticipated to return to March 2008 levels within an acceptable time frame
- Earnings enhancing in the financial year ending March 2009 and materially earnings enhancing in the year ending March 2010
Completion of the acquisition is conditional on the approval of e2v's shareholders, which will be sought at a General Meeting to be held on 18 September 2008. Completion is also conditional on the receipt of certain other regulatory approvals and is expected to take place on 30 September 2008. A circular will shortly be posted to shareholders.
QP is a US-based designer and supplier of specialty semiconductor components used in military and aerospace applications. Its extensive product range addresses a niche sector within this market, designed to deliver high performance in extreme conditions.
Highlights:
- QP will strengthen the Group's market position in high reliability specialist semiconductors as well as expand e2v's business from this niche sector by c. 40%
- QP achieved compound annual sales growth of 27% from 2005 - 2007, with 2007 operating margins of 35%
- The enlarged Group will benefit from the ability to better service complementary global markets
- Establishes a US manufacturing base servicing the aerospace and defence sector
- Interest cover and net debt/EBITDA on acquisition anticipated to return to March 2008 levels within an acceptable time frame
- Earnings enhancing in the financial year ending March 2009 and materially earnings enhancing in the year ending March 2010
Completion of the acquisition is conditional on the approval of e2v's shareholders, which will be sought at a General Meeting to be held on 18 September 2008. Completion is also conditional on the receipt of certain other regulatory approvals and is expected to take place on 30 September 2008. A circular will shortly be posted to shareholders.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments