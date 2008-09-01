Electronics Production | September 01, 2008
Avnet Memec distributes the full Cirrus Logic product range
Avnet Memec is the only distributor in Europe offering a full range of Cirrus Logic Inc.’s products in its portfolio. The completion of the product portfolio mainly results from Avnet Memec’s acquisition of Azzurri’s at the beginning of 2008.
Before that Cirrus Logic and Avnet Memec had already extended their distribution agreement into the UK, France and Italy. Avnet Memec is now distributing all Cirrus Logic products on a pan-European level.
Cirrus Logic’s products include analog and mixed-signal audio ICs for consumer, professional and automotive entertainment applications, as well as high-precision analog and mixed-signal ICs for industrial applications, such as industrial measurement, analytical instruments, consumer utility, digital utility metering and seismic systems. Cirrus Logic also offers audio-optimized Digital Signal Processors for consumer and professional audio applications and ARM-based embedded processors for consumer and industrial applications.
“Cirrus Logic selected Avnet Memec across Europe as they have a track record of supporting our mutual customer base with design resources and logistics expertise,” said Tim Turk, vice president of Worldwide Sales, Cirrus Logic. “By leveraging with Avnet Memec’s specialist approach to design creation we will be able to accelerate Cirrus Logic’s expanding profile of analog and mixed-signal IC products across Europe.”
Jon Ellis, Vice President Technical Marketing, Avnet Memec, added: “Cirrus Logic’s products fit into our portfolio and into our Technology Strategy. Analog and mixed-signal products are becoming more and more significant. We already, and will further, help Cirrus Logic to strengthen their position in high-precision analog and mixed-signal processing components especially as Avnet Memec is already strongly positioned in the Audio/Video and Industrial segment.
