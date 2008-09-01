ENVIRON and COCIR cooperate on<br>REACH & RoHS compliance

The RoHS Directive is expected to have at least 4 more substances added to it. The Article 33 of the REACH Regulation requires all manufacturers to provide information if any of their products contains >0.1% of ‘substances of very high concern’.

The REACH ‘Candidate List' of substances will initially contain up to 12 substances and the number is like to increase over time. All manufacturers are required to disclose information on these substances, starting as early as October this year.



ENVIRON and COCIR believe that most manufacturers will not be able to cope with the amount of data required and has therefore launched a more cost-effective and efficient approach. The new web database www.BOMcheck.net is for manufacturers that want to collaborate on gathering and sharing data from suppliers, reports EMSnow.