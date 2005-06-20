Infineon recieves award

As the only represantative from the electronics industry and as one of five winning candidates, the German chip maker Infineon recieves award from the Fraunhofer Institute.

Infineon recieves the "Fraunhofer-Technologiepreis" for it's successful technology management. Infineon was considered to operate the best technology- and innovation management. Infineon's well developed co-ordination of the company's research and development made them a winner.

