Dell officially negates rumours in Poland

The Polish Ministry of Industry has received an official disaffirmation about recent rumours that Dell would be selling its production facility in Łódź to EMS-provider Foxconn. The Ministry also stated that it had authorised further grants to Dell.

The Sunday Times had reported on a possible disposal of the Łódź factory to Taiwan based Foxconn, which caused a massive stir in Poland. However, investors ensured the Polish government that the information was only rumours, reports PB. “We have a dementi from the chief manager of Dell in Poland”, the Vice Minister of Industry, Rafał Baniak, is been cited in the report.



The Ministry has recently authorised further grants to the company, already been the biggest in Polish history. Dell, which already has invested around €200 million into its facility in Łódź, would receive €40 million in grants between 2007 - 2012. Rafał Baniak reported that Dell would receive an additional €4.5 million and the approval by the Polish government was imminent. However, the grants have not yet been authorised/ confirmed by the EU.