Iskra Avtoelektrika reports 19% sales increase

Slovenia based electrics component maker Iskra Avtoelektrika reported consolidated sales of €139 million in H1/08 - 19% more Y-o-Y. The high rise in sales is mainly attributed to the increase of production capacities, the company said.

Iskra Avtoelektrika estimates to reach the planned consolidated sales by the end of the year despite a global recession. All companies within the group have met their half-year targets and contributed to the rise of the group's consolidated profit by 25% Y-o-Y to €3.7 million - 56% of planned consolidated sales for the year.



Due to increasing sales, the net profit of the controlling company reached €3.3 million despite the constant pressure of the rising prices of strategic materials and accounted for 69% of the planned consolidated sales for 2008.