Dell does not comment on Polish plant sale

Following recent news reports that Dell is to sell off its Polish plant in Łodz as been denied in Polish newspapers today.

Dell's spokesperson Rafał Branowski did not confirm the information, but is quoted as saying that the company is not commenting on rumours and speculations. Furthermore, Foxconn also denied to comment on the rumours. Michael Lian, PR specialist from Foxconn, is quoted in local Polish newspapers in saying that 'he can only say that Foxconn already bought Dell's factory in the Czech Republic'.



As evertiq reported, rumours about Dell selling its recently opened Polish plant in Łodz to EMS-giant Foxconn have been running wild, after a report from the The Sunday Times.