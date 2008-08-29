Updates solve iPhones problems?

There are many opinions about just what is wrong with the new iPhone. 3G-chip, software and operators have all been suspicious.

Daily Tech has found a source within the AT&T, which they consider credible: the software in the iPhone was incorrect. What didn’t work was the so-called "power control" which is essential for a good network connection. iPhones have demanded too much power from the base stations, which in return were hit by longer recharging and disconnected calls.



The new update deals much better with the power requirements of the iPhone, which then leaves the base stations to deal out enough data to all users. However, many users have not yet been updated to 2.0.2, which means that the problems still persist.