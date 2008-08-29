CRFS selects XJTAG boundary scan

CRFS (Cambridge Radio Frequency Services) has selected the XJTAG boundary scan development system to debug, test and programme its RFeyeTM real-time spectrum monitoring system.

The XJTAG development system is being used by engineers at CRFS's design facility in Cambridge, England, to speed up debug and test of ball grid array (BGA) populated printed circuits boards which form part of the RFeye system. XJTAG is also being used to create test harnesses to improve coverage during production testing at CRFS's contract manufacturing partner's site.



The CRFS RFeye system is a distributed, GPS-based interference measurement system that can survey radio spectrum. It can be tuned to a frequency between 10MHz and 6GHz and detect frequency data in real time. It has a fully programmable embedded Linux processing platform with high-speed digital signal processing acceleration support in the form of a Xilinx 1152-pin field programmable gate array (FPGA).



CRFS has recently been selected by Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, to undertake one of the most detailed spectrum mapping projects ever conducted in the UK. It will use its purpose-built and technically-advanced RFeye system to gather the radio spectrum data. Applications for RFeye include frequency interference detection, spectrum usage database, license enforcement, spectrum release and liberalisation, cell planning, RF environment check and remote site monitoring.