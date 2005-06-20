European manufacturing seems to survive despite tough climate

The tough competition from the lower-cost regions has created a tough climate for the manufacturers in Europe where only the strongest will survive. Many companies have, despite the hard situation, lately seen stronger results and increased output.

The optimism has started to grow within the European electronics manufacturing. Many companies have developed their business strategies which should make them stronger in the competition. "It is a truism that what does not kill you makes you stronger. UK manufacturing must implement best practices of lean manufacturing, world class design and vigorous sales and marketing or risk being killed off," said Eamonn Walsh, CEO at the manufacturer Brainboxes, to ElectronicsWeekly. Some believe that there is money to make for those who have adapted to the new situation. "You cannot be what you were a few years ago but in advanced technologies such as defence and avionics there is a market which is there for the taking," said, business development manager at PCB firm Circatex, Ed Smith to ElectronicsWeekly.