Kelan Circuits acquires MI Watson (Electric)

UK-based PCB manufacturer Kelan Circuits is expanding its business and production operations with in the UK.

The PCB manufacturer – based in Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire – has acquired the assets of MI Watson (Electric). How much the company had to pay for the Leicestershire-based company has not been disclosed.



Former owner, Ian Watson, has joined Kelan Circuits to provide product and operational advice during the first year, the Businessesk reports.