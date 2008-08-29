Flextronics lays off in Denmark

UPDATED 12:28: EMS-provider Flextronics will lay off another 28 staff at their Danish facility in Skive.

Staff at the plant was informed about the decision on Wednesday and that 28 employees would have to go. Flextronics has had several lay off in recent months, in spring 29 employees were laid off and another 20 had to go at their facility in Hjortevej (both Denmark), according to Skive Folkblad. Director Karsten Okholm Larsen previously said that the reason for the redundancies was the break-away of their largest customer - B&O in Rayong, Denmark.



However, there was no comment from the company for this round of lay-offs.