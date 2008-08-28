US ICE arrests 600 immigrants at electronics plant

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested around 600 suspected illegal immigrants at an electronics plant in Laurel, USA.

The ICE had executed a search warrant at Howard Industries, reports Network World. The company manufactures electric transformers, computer carts for the medical industry, desktop and laptop PCs, servers, and other computer-related products.



Howard Industries issued a statement about the raid stating that “Howard Industries runs every check allowed to ascertain the immigration status of all applicants for jobs … it is company policy that it hires only U. S. citizens and legal immigrants."



The people arrested were from several countries, including Germany, Peru, Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Honduras and Brazil, reports Network World.