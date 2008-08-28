Sony’s CEO: The cooperation<br>continues with Ericsson

Sony and Ericsson will continue their cooperation in the joint company, said Ryoji Chubachi, Sony’s CEO to Bloomberg News.

This statement comes shortly after Sony's Chairman of the Board Howard Stringer said in an interview to the German newspaper 'Die Welt' on Wednesday that he was unhappy about the current state of the cooperation within the joint venture and if that did not improve a separate solution had to be found.



The rumours were further fueled by a profit warning that Sony Ericsson issued in June.