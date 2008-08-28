Does Kromberg & Schubert leave Slovakia?

The German cable maker Kromberg & Schubert is said to contemplate leaving Slovakian production behind for yet even lower low-wage regions.

The cable maker operates a facility in Kolárovo, Slovakia for 11 years now, after transferring production from Western Europe – from locations in Germany and Austria – to the location in Eastern Europe. The reason for the re-location was that payroll costs represent the biggest part of the added value in the production of cable bundles.



These reasons seem to be an issue at the Slovakian production facility too. In May, some 300 employees went on strike over pay. The employees and the employer finally agreed on a 5% increase (effective as of July) and Jaroslav Hric, economics director at the Kolárovo facility, hopes that trade unions will honour the agreement.