Siemens have several possible<br>buyers for the Czech plant

Siemens is said to have several possible buyers or investor for its Czech facility. The German company had initiated closing procedures for the plant (evertiq reported).

Siemens had announced to close the facility in Prague in autumn 2009, which evoked strikes and other industrial actions from its staff. However, talks with the union OS Kovo were successful and Siemens will not start redundancy measures until summer 2009, reports ‘Die Welt’.



Should the sale of the Czech facility still fall through, socially compatible measures would be implemented to cushion the effects of the closure. In this case, Siemens is said to pay 16 salaries as redundancy money to its employees. Additional to that, the company is also said to have increased the salary of its qualified personal in August to counteract possible movement of labour, the report goes on.