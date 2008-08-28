Ericsson and Sony to go separate ways?

The joint venture between Sony and Ericsson is apparently on the verge of breaking apart. In addition, Sony Ericsson had to issue a profit warning some weeks ago.

In an interview with the German newspaper ‘Die Welt’, Sony's Howard Stringer explained that he was not satisfied with the current cooperation between Sony and its Swedish partner. "We need to work together again as we did two years ago or the joint venture must find its own solution," he told the newspaper.



After the June profit warning, analysts had criticized that the company is still depending too much on Europe and that a consistent focus on emerging economies has not taken place.