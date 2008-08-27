Gorenje's sales grow in Ukraine, Russia, Serbia, Romania, Czech, Slovakia & Slovenia

The home appliance manufacturer Gorenje increased net sales revenues by 10.4% to €619.2m in the first half of 2008. The fastest growth in sales was registered in Ukraine, Russia, Serbia, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Slovenia, while Croatia, Germany, Poland, France, Spain and Italy saw a slight contraction compared to last year and company forecasts.

Gorenje said in the statement that the results are not completely comparable to those of the same period last year, because it offloaded the Austrian subsidiary APV during this time. Net sales revenues therefore actually dropped compared to the total for H1/07, but discounting APV in last year's results, this year's revenues were 10% higher than last year.



The group added that it had generated a net profit of €8.2m in the first half of this year, which is 25% more than in the same period last year, even when considering the results of APV. The sale of home appliances comprised over three-quarters of the company's total net revenues in the first half of 2008.