Bosch to increase outsourcing to EMS providers in 2008

Germany based Bosch is said to increase the number of outsourcing orders to Taiwan-based EMS-providers significantly this year.

The company is also said to expand its Taiwan center for Internet-Protocol (IP) surveillance cameras, reports CENS with citing the company's Taiwan office. The report stated that the company awarded around €100 million worth of contracts to Taiwan based companies in 2007.



Bosch had recorded revenues of €46,3 billion during fiscal 2007. 60% of the revenue was gained through sales of automobile-components. After the acquisition of Extreme of Canada earlier this year, the company has increased sales in its security-surveillance unit and more diversification has been achieved through other significant acquisitions.



The Taiwan branch was opened in October 2006 with 40 employees. Staff numbers are expected to have increase to around 100 by 2010.