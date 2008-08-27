Stadium increase profit by 13% in H1/08

Stadium Group has announces a 13% increase in profit before taxation to £1.40m (2007: £1.24m) for the six months ended 30 June 2008.

Revenue growth of 16% across the Group was reported, with sales growth in Electronic Manufacturing Services and Power of over 20%.



The integration of recent acquisitions within Stadium Power are almost complete and performing well, reflecting the growing significance of this activity for Stadium Group in both scale and strategic focus both for further growth and acquisition activity.



The medical and personal care sector has proven to be a strong growth area for the Group with continued growth expected to the end of 2008 and into 2009 following the recent accreditation to the ISO13485 standard. The automotive and industrial sectors also have a promising outlook for the Group.



The business has stood up well to the commercial challenges presented by further increases in commodity and energy prices during the period, with any residual margin effect at manageable levels. Excellent cash conversion has resulted in reduced borrowings and placed the company in a strong position to take advantage of future opportunities should they arise.