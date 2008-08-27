Restructuring gets more expensive for Sanmina-SCI

The EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI is expecting to incur additional restructuring charges of approximately $10 to $18 million over the next 6 months.

As evertiq reported earlier, the EMS-provider is restructuring its workforce and has closed its facilities Jönköping, Sweden, Phoenix, Arizona, and Cherbourg, France. The restructuring and closure is almost completed, as the company reported in their Earnings Call Transcript, said Seekingalpha. Sanmina-SCI expects to incur additional restructuring charges of approximately $10 - to $18 million over approximately the next half year.