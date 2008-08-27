Future Electronics to distribute ASSP for ON Semi

Future Electronics have been authorized by ON Semiconductor to stock and sell a broad portfolio of Application Specific Standard Products (ASSP) acquired by ON Semiconductor through its acquisition of AMI Semiconductor.

ASSPs now available include automotive, medical, and industrial products including transceivers, stepper motor drivers, DSP systems, ULP memories, PoE power devices, drivers and clocks.



“We are excited about launching these new products into distribution on a global basis,” said Jeff Thomson, vice president Global Channel Sales. “We have excellent partners in our global distribution network who have a strong focus on customer satisfaction and coverage. Through their resources we are better positioned to deliver the right products at the right time to the right customers.”



Future Electronics is recognized as a respected and innovative distribution company in the industry. “This addition to the Future Electronics portfolio is one more example of the strong partnership we have enjoyed with ON Semiconductor for many years”, explained Lindsley Ruth, Corporate Vice-President, Marketing. “We are pleased to have this opportunity to broaden our product offering in serving our global customer base, and we look forward to continue providing ON Semiconductor with the best worldwide distribution capabilities in the industry.”