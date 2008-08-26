AdoptSMT acquires AlternativeSMT UK

AdoptSMT group has acquired AlternativeSMT UK. AlternativeSMT will continue to operate independently. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

AlternativeSMT has - in the last 10 years - gained a reputation as a European supplier in the second-system market with an extensive network of correspondents.



The new AdoptSMT Group can now offer a wide range of benefits to its customer base in the SMT market systems their customers a range of benefits can offer:

-- A nationwide representation across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa with an experienced sales and support staff with more than 35 years presence in this market

-- Service, training and installation at local level

-- Access to a worldwide equipment stock of about €10 million

-- Europe's largest stock of Siemens Siplace machines and complete production lines

-- High purchasing power through solid financial base of the new company

-- Global reach through a worldwide network of AdoptSMT group by brisk industrial activities and close cooperation with SMT operators worldwide