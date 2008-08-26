Philips likely to subcontract to Taiwan manufacturers

Philips Lighting is said to outsource the production of LED-lighting products to Taiwan-based manufacturers as soon as volume production of the products has been initiated.

Philips is said to plan the global debut of 4W and 7W LED lamps in early September and the production contract is likely to go to Asian LED manufacturers. The company is said to be in talks with 3 to 4 of Taiwan’s top-Tier LED suppliers. However, the final outsourcing decision has not yet been made, reports CENS.