A lot of interest in Elprint

After Norway-based PCB manufacturer Elprint went bankrupt, investors from all over Europe expressed an interest in taking over the factory in Paradis, Norway.

Investors from Israel, the Netherlands, Sweden and Finland have - already at a very early stage - shown interest in buying Elprint. From mid-July until now, the facility in Paradis has been running temporarily - financed through the SG Finans. It is planned to continue until a new owner for the company is found.



In 2007, Elprint reported a turnover of around 60 million Norwegian kroner. The company is solely producing PCBs and operate just one plant in Norway.