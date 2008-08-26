Incap starts cooperation negotiations for Vuokatti plant, may cut 80 jobs

Because of decreased demand for telecommunications products, Incap has started negotiations in accordance with the Cooperation Act at its Vuokatti plant. The negotiations concern all of the plant's employees and officials.

Any actions to be agreed upon in the negotiations will concern eventual restructuring and the eventual respective measures may result in temporary layoffs, the change of employment contracts to part-time contracts as well as the termination of employment contracts due to production and financial reasons.



The eventual actions to be agreed upon in the negotiations refer to a maximum of 80 persons. At the moment, the Vuokatti plant employs 174 people.



The predicted decrease in the demand for telecommunications products manufactured at the Vuokatti plant is now being realised. According to its recently revised strategy, Incap will develop its services particularly for customers of energy efficiency and well-being technology. In order to improve the efficiency of its service capacity, Incap will differentiate the roles of its plants, and the target is to focus the operations of the Vuokatti plant on the new product introcution (NPI), prototype operations and manufacture, testing and design for testing of technically demanding products.