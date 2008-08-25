Dell to sell Polish plant to Foxconn?

Dell is currently in discussion to sell off its Polish plant in Łodz and one possible buyer seems to be EMS-giant Foxconn.

Due to its cost cutting plan, Dell plans to sell off its Polish plant in Łodz. One possible buyer of the plant is the Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn. Dell has refused to give out any comments regarding these rumours, reports The Sunday Times. The plant in Łodz, Poland started to operate in January this year and Dell has so far invested €200 million in the plant.