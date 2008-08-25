SMT & Inspection | August 25, 2008
New orders for electronic equipment up by 1.4% in the euro area in June
In June 2008 compared with May 2008, the euro area (EA15) industrial new orders index fell by 0.3%. In May the index dropped by 5.4%.
In the EU27 new orders decreased by 0.1% in June 2008, after falling by 5.4% in May. In June 2008 compared with June 2007, industrial new orders fell by 7.4% in the euro area and by 6.6% in the EU27.
Monthly changes
In June 2008 compared with May 2008, new orders for electrical & electronic equipment increased by 1.4% in the euro area, but fell by 0.6% in the EU27. Manufacturing of chemicals & chemical products rose by 1.0% and 2.0% respectively. Basic metals & fabricated metal products increased by 0.8% in the euro area and by 1.6% in the EU27. Machinery & equipment fell by 1.1% in the euro area, but gained 2.2% in the EU27.
In June 2008, among the Member States for which data are available, total manufacturing working on orders rose in nine and fell in nine. The highest increases were recorded in Latvia (+31.0%), Portugal (+8.0%) and Hungary (+6.1%), and the largest decreases in Denmark (-21.8%), Ireland (-9.7%) and Germany (-3.5%).
Annual changes
In June 2008 compared with June 2007, new orders for manufacturing of electrical & electronic equipment dropped by 3.7% in the euro area and dropped 3.0% respectively in the EU 27 area. Manufacturing of chemicals & chemical products rose by 3.8% and 3.2% respectively. Machinery & equipment decreased by 2.8% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the EU27.
The euro area (EA15) consists of Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia and Finland.
The EU27 include the EA15 + Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
