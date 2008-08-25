Yazaki to invest in Bulgaria

Japan-based Yazaki is investing in a second production facility in Bulgaria, where they will produce equipment for the French automaker Renault.

The Japanese corporation Yazaki is investing in a second facotry in Turgovishte, Bulgaria. The facility is said to be operational in summer 2009. It will produce equipment for French automaker Renault. The new facility will be in the location of an old factory that has been empty for several years. The investment sum is said to reach €8 million. The new plant - which is said to employ around 600 staff - will produce complete cable installations for the Renault Megane.



Yazaki already operates a similar plant in Yambol, Bulgaria and is rumoured to open another two facilities elswhere in Bulgaria. However, no further details were available.