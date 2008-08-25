EE Technologies adds Vitronics Soltec’s Delta 5 Wavesoldering

EE Technologies (EET) has expanded its manufacturing capability with the installation of a state-of-the-art Vitronics Soltec Delta 5 Wavesoldering System.

In making the announcement, David McDonald, Director of Operations, said, “We chose this platform in order to meet increasing environmental responsibility demands on our customers, who require lead-free assemblies. We wanted the best technology available to serve our customers, who require reliable lead-free products of uncompromising quality.” McDonald added that this new “lead free” machine will enhance product quality as well as decrease lead times for printed circuit assemblies produced in Reno.”



The Delta 5 wavesoldering platform is characterized by tighter process control and flexibility in virtually every aspect of the wave soldering process. For example, a new, friendlier operator interface, called EasyUse, makes programming, setup, and process changes easier and the entire process more configurable. Strictly controlled preheating and fluxing, plus a more tightly controlled wave soldering process and atmosphere control make the Delta 5 fully lead-free capable. Advantages of the Delta 5 system include low cost of ownership, high yields, ease of use, and 24/7 repeatability and reliability. Automatic removal of dross, chipwave nozzle open access, and a unique separate dross compartment all contribute to optimizing preventive maintenance procedures. Closed loop fluxing, preheating, and wave height measurement ensure a stable process as well as efficient delivery of high first-pass yields.