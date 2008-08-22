LG cuts down on LCD production

Due to global supply glut and falling prices, LG Display has cut down on its production of LCDs .

LG Display plans to reduce its total production of LCDs by 10 % until the ende of August. According to AFP information - quoting an unidentified LG Display official - "July and August are vacation seasons in North America and Europe, meaning less demand for products and a supply glut in global markets."