France largest overseas market for Exception PCB

UK based Exception PCB's largest overseas market is France. Exception PCB’s high-end circuit boards are used in applications such as mobile phones, jet fighters and airplanes.

Garry Myatt, Business development director at Exception, said in the latest EIPC newsletter that the UK market is steadily declining and the exports will be important for the future of the company. Today the French market makes up approximately 15% of Exception's turnover of around £15 million.