Ericsson & Arima sign 3G agreement

Arima Communications Corporation has selected Ericsson Mobile Platforms for their global WCDMA/GPRS handsets. The products will be based on the Ericsson U250 platform, which is the new generation of WCDMA/GPRS (3G) platform from Ericsson.

Sandeep Chennakeshu, head of Ericsson Mobile Platforms, says: "We are very pleased to enter into this cooperation with Arima to build products based on our U250 platform. Arima Communications Corp. is a world-leading original design manufacturer (ODM) and the choice of the U250 platform allows them to continue to offer new and exciting products with the latest technology and the highest quality to their customers worldwide."



With the agreement, the two companies will combine Ericsson's industry leading WCDMA/GPRS platform technology and Arima's full-range of vertically integrated core technologies to design, manufacture and deliver state-of-the-art solutions.



Owen Chen, President Arima Communications Corporation, says: "We selected the platform due to the compact size, low power consumption and rich feature set. Ericsson has also demonstrated that its 3G platforms are the most stable in volume production. The U250 platform provides advanced multimedia application enablers such as support for multi-megapixel cameras, advanced network signaling features required by operators, a very compact size and low power consumption."