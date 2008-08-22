Organic semiconductor industry solving the challenges of manufacturing

As the organic semiconductor and organic electronics industries begin the transition towards commercialisation, the challenges companies face are shifting from research and development to manufacturing, integration, test and measurement

The primary issues facing the industry today are:

- How to scale from laboratory to full production

- How to select the right tools and processes to purchase or develop

- How to use test and measurement to improve yield and quality



Companies such as Polymer Vision, Plastic Logic and printed systems are tackling these issues head-on by developing their own unique approaches and solutions. However, access to such proprietary know-how is often limited, making it difficult for new companies wanting to enter the market to catch-up. What is starting to occur in the industry is the growth of companies and institutions willing to fill this gap by providing services, processes and products that will play a key role in shortening the time to market. Such companies include Fraunhofer IZM, Fraunhofer IPMS, Botest Systems, OTB Engineering, Soligie, Horiba Jobin Yvon, and Solar Coating.



These issues and possible solutions are directly reflected in the programme for this year's Organic Semiconductor Conference (OSC-08), which has the theme 'From Lab to Fab'.