Cencorp's French subsidiary ceases operation

The Finland based equipment maker has installed several measurements to restructure its organisation and has decided to close down its French subsidiary this year.

The equipment maker's French subsidiary will end its operations by September 30, 2008. Business operations in France will be simultaneously out-sourced to a local distributors.



Additional to that, Cencorp is also still examining different options related to making its American subsidiary profitable. Furthermore, the company is looking at the possibility to close down its subsidiary in Sweden.



As reported earlier, Cencorp had initiated statutory negotiations with its workforce at the Finnish facilities in Lohja and Salo. These negotiations were completed on June 27, 2008. Negotiation result were, that the amount of employees in the Finnish sites decreases in all by 25 people. Reductions will be realized mainly by dismissals.