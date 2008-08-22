Jabil to produce 200 mil units at Tianjin facility

EMS-provider Jabil is said to increase production capacity at its Tianjin facility in China.

EMS-provider Jabil is said to increase the production capacity at its Tianjin facility in China and has invested heavily in the factory. The company has added an additional four new lines that will mostly be handling production for Nokia's handsets. This new investment is said to expand the facility's annual handset production capacity to 200 milion units over the next two years, reports Marbridge Daily.



The China Tianjin Economic Committee reports that the production capacity at the Tianjin facility already reaches a main million handset units annually and is brand producing for Motorola, Samsung and Sanyo.