Motorola invests in Anam Mobile

Motorola Ventures, the investment arm of Motorola, Inc. and UK-based Anam Mobile Ltd. today jointly announced that Motorola has made a strategic investment in Anam, a developer of messaging infrastructure products for the mobile telecoms industry.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed. Anam Mobile develops next-generation SMS and MMS delivery platforms. Anam's patented Smart Services Framework intercepts messages and applies additional consumer oriented service logic to them. This allows operators to launch genuinely new SMS and MMS services to their subscribers, increasing traffic and driving wireless data revenues. Anam was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with offices worldwide.



"We are pleased to have this opportunity to invest in Anam Mobile," said John O'Donohue, managing director of Motorola Ventures EMEA. "We recently established a commercial relationship with Anam as well and are excited about the opportunity for our companies to work together. We believe that Anam has the potential to become a leading innovator in the mobile data services sector."



"The messaging market is the most mature consumer-oriented mobile data services market but has been the subject of little genuine service innovation. Anam's Smart Service products are designed to allow operators to secure premium revenue streams by offering services that are relevant and complementary to a seamless mobile life-style," John added.



Gerry McKenna, CEO at Anam Mobile, commented: "Motorola is an ideal partner for Anam and we are eagerly looking forward to working together to deliver innovative wireless data solutions to operators worldwide. Globally, as SMS retail pricing continues to decline, the significance of premium service revenues continues to grow. By offering Smart Services, operators can expand the premium SMS and MMS market with services that have genuine long-term consumer appeal. Our launch pack of Smart Services will guarantee immediate bottom-line impact as well as offering longer-term advantages regarding market differentiation and customer retention."



"The investment will allow Anam to aggressively expand its global reach, whilst also supporting continued expansion and enhancement of the Anam product suite." Gerry added. Existing investors in Anam include Mayfair Venture Capital and Enterprise Ireland.