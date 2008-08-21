DSE signs contract with large EMS-provider

Denmark based DSE has received a contract for the delivery of test equipment to a large, Finland based EMS-provider. The order is the first large order from a manufacturer in Finland.

The contract includes the delivery of a more complete test platform, which will be used in the EMS-provider’s Hungarian facility.



In addition, the company has made choices in selecting strategic partners such as Göpel, Virinco, Tescom and GPS Prüftechnik. The order is set to be delivered in autumn 2008.